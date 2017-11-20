Livestock haulers get 90 day waiver on Electronic Logging Device rule

From the U.S. Cattlemen’s Association:

At a briefing held earlier today, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) informed industry representatives that it will be issuing a 90-day waiver of the ELD mandate for all transporters of agricultural commodities, including livestock haulers. The 90-day period will begin on December 18th. More details included in the attached memo.

From the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association:

"This is very good news for cattle and beef producers, and it's a sign that the Administration is listening to the concerns that we have been raising. We've maintained for a long time that FMSCA is not prepared for this ELD rollout, that there needs to be more outreach from the Department of Transportation to the agricultural community, and that there's currently still major confusion on the agricultural exemption on Hours of Service known as the 150 air-mile rule,” said NCBA president CraigUden in a statement.