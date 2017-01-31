Livestock industry supports legislation to addres BLM planning rule | TSLN.com

WASHINGTON (Jan. 31, 2017) – The Public Lands Council and the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association applaud the introduction of concurrent resolutions in both the Senate and House disapproving the Bureau of Land Management’s Planning 2.0 rule finalized last December. The resolutions, introduced by Senate Energy and Natural Resources Chairwoman Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) and Rep. Liz Cheney’s (R-Wyo.) respectively, would reverse damage done in the final hours of the Obama administration. Ethan Lane, Executive Director of PLC and NCBA Federal Lands said the rule represents a wholesale shift in management focus at BLM; prioritizing “social and environmental change” over multiple use, and eliminating stakeholder and local input into the planning process.

“It’s critical that Congress step in to halt implementation of this midnight regulation before it does irreparable harm to our ability to manage federal lands,” said Lane. “Despite paying lip-service to our input in the final rule, the fundamental problems with Planning 2.0 remain, and the rule must be withdrawn. We applaud Senator Murkowski and Rep Cheney’s leadership on this critical issue and look forward to working with Congress and the new Administration to undo this kind of regulatory overreach.”

PLC and NCBA urge Congress to pass these resolutions without delay.

