TSLN earns LPC awards | TSLN.com

TSLN earns LPC awards

Tri-State Livestock News is excited to announce a few results from the Livestock Publications Council awards:

TSLN: First Place, Cover, Non-Association

TSLN: First Place, News Story – Finicum Ranch: Locked out by Carrie Stadheim

TSLN: First Place, Producer Farm/Ranch Profile – Cardwell by Savanna Simmons

TSLN: First Place, In-Depth Reporting, Single Article – What now (ERA and PRCA) by Ruth Nicolaus

TSLN: Second Place, Feature/Human Interest Story – Community Spark by Tamara Choat

TSLN: Third Place, In-Depth Reporting, Multiple Articles: Helping Hands (fire recovery stories) by Maria Tussing Tibbetts

TSLN could not be prouder of our writers, designer and entire staff for their teamwork and passion for the livestock industry. Because we have the best in the business, we can produce the best in the business.