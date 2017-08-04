TSLN earns LPC awards | TSLN.com

Tri-State Livestock News is excited to announce a few results from the Livestock Publications Council awards:
TSLN: First Place, Cover, Non-Association
TSLN: First Place, News Story – Finicum Ranch: Locked out by Carrie Stadheim
TSLN: First Place, Producer Farm/Ranch Profile – Cardwell by Savanna Simmons
TSLN: First Place, In-Depth Reporting, Single Article – What now (ERA and PRCA) by Ruth Nicolaus
TSLN: Second Place, Feature/Human Interest Story – Community Spark by Tamara Choat
Recommended Stories For You
TSLN: Third Place, In-Depth Reporting, Multiple Articles: Helping Hands (fire recovery stories) by Maria Tussing Tibbetts
TSLN could not be prouder of our writers, designer and entire staff for their teamwork and passion for the livestock industry. Because we have the best in the business, we can produce the best in the business.