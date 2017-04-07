Local 4-H leader, volunteer training scheduled for April 18 | TSLN.com

BROOKINGS, S.D. — SDSU Extension and the State 4-H Office invite 4-H leaders and volunteers to attend the third Quarterly Leader Training April 18, 2017 from 7-9 p.m. CST.

The trainings will be held across the state at the West River Ag Center and seven SDSU Extension Regional Centers and on the campus of South Dakota State University in Brookings.

"This session will give you lots of resources and will focus on getting ready for the busy 4-H spring and summer," said Audrey Rider, SDSU Extension Volunteer Development Field Specialist. "These trainings are open to all 4-H members, leaders, volunteers and parents and will focus on a variety of training topics and keep everyone informed throughout the 4-H year."

No registration is required for this drop-in event.

Location details

The SDSU Extension Regional Centers locations are Pierre, Winner, Lemmon, Aberdeen, Mitchell, Watertown, Sioux Falls, the Rapid City location is at the West River Ag Center and the Brookings location is SDSU Pugsley 2nd floor (1057 8th Street Brookings). For specific addresses/location visit iGrow.org and click on the Field Staff icon.

Training focus

The third quarterly meeting will provide 4-H leaders and volunteers with an opportunity to learn more about the following:

• 4-H mission

• Intro to spring and summer events

• Release of the State fair book and the adaptions

• Q & A with 4-H administration

This will be the last training before the busy 4-H summer season starts up. To learn more, contact your local SDSU Extension 4-H Youth Program Advisor. A complete listing can be found on iGrow.org under the Field Staff icon. F

–SDSU Extension