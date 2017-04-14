Local leaders invited to advise BLM | TSLN.com

(BILLINGS, Mont.) – Those of us who live in Northern Rockies and Northern Plains have a unique connection with the land. The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is looking for people who want to turn that interest into action on behalf of their community and the nation.

The BLM is accepting nominations for open positions on its Resource Advisory Boards (RACs). These dedicated volunteers get a front-row seat in land management decisions. RACs are the sounding boards for BLM initiatives, regulatory proposals, and policy changes. Members discuss and vote on recommendations related to public land management and provide those recommendations to the BLM.

Individuals may nominate themselves or other community members in one of three broad categories in order to ensure the RAC has a strong, diverse representation of individuals who are experienced or committed to natural resource issues. Those selected to fill vacant positions are appointed by the Secretary of the Interior to serve a three-year term.

More information on RACs and the application process is available online at https://on.doi.gov/2ovJ2NK or by contacting:

David Abrams – Western Montana RAC Coordinator, 406-533-7617, dabrams@blm.gov

Jonathan Moor – Central Montana RAC Coordinator, 406-538-1943, jmoor@blm.gov

Mark Jacobsen – Eastern Montana RAC & Dakotas RAC Coordinator, 406-233-2831 mjacobse@blm.gov

–BLM Montana/Dakotas