Ludvigson Stock Farm’s Third Annual Dakota Bull Sale Spring Edition | TSLN.com

Ludvigson Stock Farm’s Third Annual Dakota Bull Sale Spring Edition
March 30, 2017
Date: February 20, 2017
Location: Center, North Dakota
Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar
TSLN Rep.: Scott Dirk
63 Ranch Ready Red Angus Range Bulls: $3,619
38 Ranch Ready Red Hybred Range Bulls: $2,947
96 Red Angus and Red Hybred Bulls Total $3,366
Top Bulls:
Lot 24 LSF KCC Independence 6619D sired by 5L Independence 560-298Y and out of a Paringa Iron Ore E27 daughter sold for $13,000 to Lost River Livestock of Clearbrook, Minnesota.
Lot 2 LSF BJR First Take 5799D sired by Bieber Reds Takeout 305A and out of a LSF Boxed Beef 9063W daughter sold for $9,250 to Dan and Nancy Bowling of Blackwell, Oklahoma.
Lot 7 LSF KCC Knockout 6614D sired by LSF SRR Tyson 3025A and out of a TR Julian LT142 daughter sold for $7,500 to Zia Ag Consulting of Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Volume Buyers were Zia Ag Consulting of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Wyse Brothers of Lindsay, Montana, and Lemler Ranch of Lebanon, South Dakota.