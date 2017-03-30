Ludvigson Stock Farm’s Third Annual Dakota Bull Sale Spring Edition | TSLN.com

Date: February 20, 2017

Location: Center, North Dakota

Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar

TSLN Rep.: Scott Dirk

63 Ranch Ready Red Angus Range Bulls: $3,619

38 Ranch Ready Red Hybred Range Bulls: $2,947

96 Red Angus and Red Hybred Bulls Total $3,366

Top Bulls:

Lot 24 LSF KCC Independence 6619D sired by 5L Independence 560-298Y and out of a Paringa Iron Ore E27 daughter sold for $13,000 to Lost River Livestock of Clearbrook, Minnesota.

Lot 2 LSF BJR First Take 5799D sired by Bieber Reds Takeout 305A and out of a LSF Boxed Beef 9063W daughter sold for $9,250 to Dan and Nancy Bowling of Blackwell, Oklahoma.

Lot 7 LSF KCC Knockout 6614D sired by LSF SRR Tyson 3025A and out of a TR Julian LT142 daughter sold for $7,500 to Zia Ag Consulting of Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Volume Buyers were Zia Ag Consulting of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Wyse Brothers of Lindsay, Montana, and Lemler Ranch of Lebanon, South Dakota.