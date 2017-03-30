Magazine highlights Montana’s diverse agriculture industry | TSLN.com

The 2017 edition of Grown in Montana: Farming and Ranching Under the Big Sky is now available. The magazine highlights Montana's agriculture industry and the people who power it. From the continued growth of Montana's value-added sector, to the state's flourishing distilleries, to the challenges of estate and succession planning, the magazine covers numerous topics related to Montana agriculture.

"We are very excited to release the third issue of Grown in Montana," said MDA Director Ben Thomas. "The content in this year's issue is as diverse and vibrant as Montana's ag industry, and I look forward to sharing the magazine with the public."

The annual publication was made at no cost to the department through advertisement sales. It will be distributed to international trade partners, agriculture organizations, extension offices, state economic development offices, local libraries, and other interested parties. The publication can be viewed online here or hard copies of the magazine can be requested by contacting the department at agr@mt.gov or (406) 444-3144.

