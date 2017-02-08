Maher Angus Ranch 40th Annual Bull Sale | TSLN.com

Date: February 3, 2017

Location: At the Ranch, Morristown, SD

Auctioneer: Scott Weishaar

TSLN Rep: Rowdy Benson

Averages:

121 Angus bulls – $4,670

106 Commercial Angus heifers – $1,253

5 Registered Angus heifers – $1,475

It was a pleasant drive over to Maher Angus Ranch’s 40th Annual Bull Sale, hosted at their spectacular sale facility right at the ranch. At the heart of cattle country there is no service and no Internet, which was cause for a huge crowd. But that’s not the main reason for a big crowd; these bulls are the kind that attracts people. The bulls offered were as thick, long, and powerful of a set that you’ll find anywhere. They are designed to add these performance and carcass traits to any heard without suffering high maternal quality. It’s been a pleasure to call the Maher family neighbors and friends and hats off to them for a top-notch sale! Here is the top end:

Dave Lensegrav of Meadow, SD bought Lot 612, MAR Admiral Design 612, for $22,000. He’s a son of MAR Admiral 0034 that posted EPDs of BW -1.8, WW 63, YW 102, and Milk 30. He was born Jan. 25, 2016 at 76 pounds and was 944 pounds at weaning!

Keith Cavett of Nome, ND with Prairie Pride Angus purchased Lot 125, MAR Payweight Aberdeen 1256, for $12,500. He’s a Basin Payweight 1682 that was born Feb. 22, 2016 at 83 pounds and was 810 pounds at weaning. He scored EPDs of BW 0.9, WW 59, YW 101, and Milk 32.

$9,500 bought Lot 801, MAR Innovation Image 8016, for Gerald Burgenduff of Camp Crook, SD. He was born Feb. 25, 2016 at 88 pounds and was 870 pounds at weaning. He is sired by MAR Innovation 251 and scored EPDs of BW 1.7, WW 65, YW 101, and Milk 25.

$9,500 also purchased Lot 323, MAR Payweight Innovation 3236, for James Rognlien of Towner, ND. He’s a son of Basin Payweight 1682 that was born Feb. 9, 2016 at 74 pounds and 788 pounds at weaning time. His EPDs include BW 0.8, WW 70, YW 118, and Milk 30.

Repeat customer Wes Niederman of Morristown, SD bought Lot 322, MAR Resource Innovation 3226, at $8,500. He is sired by MAR Resource Frontier 7104 and has EPDs that include BW 3.3, WW 75, YW 124, and Milk 26. He was born March 8, 2016 at 92 pounds and was 784 pounds at weaning.

Buck Ward always sells fancy feeder cattle out of Maher bulls like Lot 162, MAR Resource Upward 1626, which he purchased for $8,500. He is an own son of SAV Resource 1441 that posted EPDs of BW 3.3, WW 62, YW 115, and Milk 26. He was born Feb. 19, 2016 at 88 pounds and was 806 pounds at weaning.