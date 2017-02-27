Maine files request to ban candy, soda from SNAP purchases | TSLN.com

Maine Health and Human Services Commissioner Mary Mayhew last week asked the Agriculture Department for a waiver to allow the state to forbid Maine participants in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), or food stamps, from getting candy and soda with their benefits, Patch, an August, Maine, website has reported.

"We do not need to debate or study whether there is any nutritional value to soda and candy," Mayhew said in a statement. "Too many tax dollars are being wasted on candy and soda instead of being used for nutritional foods. … We must restore integrity to this program by advancing this common sense reform."

The Obama administration declined all requests from the states and localities to limit food stamp purchases. Under current regulations, beneficiaries can buy all foods except hot items.

–The Hagstrom Report