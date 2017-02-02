Make it with Wool: Nebraskan earns honors with hand-made garment | TSLN.com

Abigail Olson of Sargent and Charmayne Popp of Broken Bow, represented Nebraska at the National Make It With Wool competition held in conjunction with the American Sheep Industry Association Convention, January 26-28, in Denver, CO, according to Alice Doane, State MIWW director. The wool contest has been conducted for 69 years. Junior Division contestant, Abigail was third runner-up. She received an OttLite lamp, Nature’s Fabric gift certificate, wool knit fabric, It’s Sew Easy DVD, Craftsy online class, Fashion Sewing Supply interfacing, thread collection, and Wild Ginger pattern making software. For her entry, she constructed and modeled a black wool blazer and red & black plaid wool skirt. Her semi-fitted jacket featured a notched collar and princess seams. The lined pleated skirt featured an invisible zipper, side seam pockets and waistband. Abigail is the daughter of Pete & Kayla Olson.

Charmayne competed in the senior division and received Coats & Clark thread, wool fabric, Craftsy online class, Dressmaking Technique book and Wild Ginger pattern making software. For her entry, Charmayne constructed and modeled a navy blue wool coat. The semi-fitted, coat featured yokes, collar band, side pockets, and two-piece sleeves. She is the daughter of Beryl and Tracy Popp.

Merna Hanson of Juniata received 7th place in the Adult Division. The adult division competition is based on a video, narration and garment construction prior to the National Contest. Merna constructed a black wool dress and a royal purple wool coat.

The trip and contest were sponsored by the American Wool Council, American Sheep Industry Association, American Sheep Industry Women, and the Nebraska Sheep and Goat Industry.

The purpose of the Make It With Wool Contest is to promote the beauty and versatility of wool fabrics and yarns, to encourage personal creativity in sewing, to recognize creative skills and to develop life skills.

Contestants must select, construct and model their own garments. All entries must be made with 100 percent wool or wool blend (minimum 60 percent wool or specialty wool fiber) for each fashion fabric or yarn used.

–UNL Extension