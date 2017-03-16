Committee seeks queen, princess contestants | TSLN.com

The Mandan Rodeo Committee is seeking contestants for the Miss Rodeo Mandan queen and princess pageants. The queen and princess serve as ambassadors for the Mandan Rodeo Days, the community and the sport of rodeo,

Miss Rodeo Mandan contestants must be residents of the state and between the ages of 17 to 23 as of Dec. 31, 2017, to assure eligibility for the Miss Rodeo North Dakota Pageant in 2018. Princess contestants must be between the ages of 8 and 12 as of July 1 and be from Mandan or within an approximate 125-mile-radius.

Contestants in both divisions need to be available July 2 to 4 for participation in pageant competition and rodeo activities. Contestants are judged on horsemanship, speech, personal interview, appearance and modeling.

Complete rules and entry forms will be downloadable at http://www.mandanrodeo.com or by contacting Pierette Johnson of the Mandan Rodeo Pageant Committee at 701-527-4324 or mandanpageant@hotmail.com

May 1 is the deadline for contestant entries to assure photos will appear in the Mandan Rodeo Days publication issued in June. Contestant entries will remain open through June 16.

New royalty will be crowned preceding the July 4 rodeo performance by 2017 Miss Rodeo Mandan Tatyanna Tibke of Wilton and Miss Rodeo Mandan Princess Faith Scott of Wing. Mandan Rodeo Days is celebrating its 138th anniversary in 2017.

–City of Mandan