Mark your calendar with the tentative dates for these 2017 AQHA events. | TSLN.com

Mark your calendar with the tentative dates for these 2017 AQHA events.
February 23, 2017
February 7, 2017
American Quarter Horse Association
AQHA has an exciting line-up of events planned for 2017.
AQHA Convention
March 17-20 – 2017 AQHA Convention at the Grand Hyatt in San Antonio
AQHA World Championship Shows
March 23-26 – Zoetis Versatility Ranch Horse and AQHA Cowboy Mounted Shooting World Championships and inaugural Zoetis Ranching Heritage Challenge Finals in Houston
August 4-12 – Built Ford Tough AQHYA World Championship Show in Oklahoma City
August 25 – September 2 – AQHA Select World Championship Show, presented by Adequan® (polysulfated glycosaminoglycan) in Amarillo
November 3-18 – Lucas Oil AQHA World Championship Show in Oklahoma City
AQHA Racing
June 3 – Heritage Place Futurity and Derby, Remington Park Invitational Championship at Remington Park in Oklahoma City
July 28-29 – Texas Quarter Horse Association Yearling Sale in San Antonio
September 1-4 – Ruidoso Select Yearling Sale, All American Derby and Futurity, All American Gold Cup at Ruidoso Downs in Ruidoso, New Mexico
September 21-23 – Heritage Place Yearling Sale in Oklahoma City
September 30 – October 1 – Los Alamitos Equine Sale at Los Alamitos Race Course in Cypress, California
October 14 – Bank of America Racing Challenge Championships and AQHA Racing Conference at Prairie Meadows in Altoona, Iowa
December 10 – Champion of Champions and Los Alamitos Two Million Futurity at Los Alamitos Race Course in Cypress, California
AQHA Level 1 Championships
April 11-15 – Farnam Central AQHA Level 1 Championships in Oklahoma City
April 19-23 – AQHA West Level 1 Championships in Las Vegas
May 3-7 – Nutrena East AQHA Level 1 Championships in Raleigh, North Carolina
2017 Merial AQHA Regional Championships
June 2-4 – Region Nine in Jackson, Mississippi
June 14-18 – Region Eight in Amarillo
June 21 – Region Five in Logan Township, New Jersey
July 21-23 – Region Six in Springfield, Massachusetts
August 10-13 – Region One in Monroe, Washington
September 14-17 – Region Two in Rapid City, South Dakota
AQHA Recreational Riding
June 24 – July 1 – Eminence Trail Ride in Eminence, Missouri
Find an AQHA Trail Ride or Trail Challenge near you by visiting http://www.aqha.com/riding.
Zoetis AQHA Ranching Heritage Challenges
March 26 – Zoetis AQHA Ranching Heritage Challenge Finals in Houston
June – Zoetis AQHA Ranching Heritage Challenge in Rapid City, South Dakota
August – Colorado State Fair in Pueblo, Colorado
September – Tri-State Fair in Amarillo
October – National Reined Cow Horse Association Snaffle Bit Futurity in Fort Worth, Texas
October – Northern International Livestock Exposition in Billings, Montana
American Quarter Horse Youth Association
July 11-13 – Bank of America Youth Excellence Seminar in Amarillo
October 11-14 – AQHYA National Racing Experience at the Bank of America Challenge Championships at Prairie Meadows Race Course in Altoona, Iowa
AQHA Affiliates
May 22-23 – AQHA Affiliate Workshop in Amarillo
American Quarter Horse Hall of Fame & Museum Events and Exhibits
January 27 – July 29 – Nacidos Charros: Born Charro
July 22 – National Day of the Cowboy
August 12 – October 14 – America's Horse in Art
October 27 – November 25 – American Quarter Horse Photography Show
December 5 – January 6, 2018 – Youth Art Show
