Mark your calendar with the tentative dates for these 2017 AQHA events. | TSLN.com

February 7, 2017

American Quarter Horse Association

The American Quarter Horse Association has an exciting line-up of events planned for 2017. Mark your calendars today with the tentative dates.

AQHA Convention

March 17-20 – 2017 AQHA Convention at the Grand Hyatt in San Antonio

AQHA World Championship Shows

March 23-26 – Zoetis Versatility Ranch Horse and AQHA Cowboy Mounted Shooting World Championships and inaugural Zoetis Ranching Heritage Challenge Finals in Houston

August 4-12 – Built Ford Tough AQHYA World Championship Show in Oklahoma City

August 25 – September 2 – AQHA Select World Championship Show, presented by Adequan® (polysulfated glycosaminoglycan) in Amarillo

November 3-18 – Lucas Oil AQHA World Championship Show in Oklahoma City

AQHA Racing

June 3 – Heritage Place Futurity and Derby, Remington Park Invitational Championship at Remington Park in Oklahoma City

July 28-29 – Texas Quarter Horse Association Yearling Sale in San Antonio

September 1-4 – Ruidoso Select Yearling Sale, All American Derby and Futurity, All American Gold Cup at Ruidoso Downs in Ruidoso, New Mexico

September 21-23 – Heritage Place Yearling Sale in Oklahoma City

September 30 – October 1 – Los Alamitos Equine Sale at Los Alamitos Race Course in Cypress, California

October 14 – Bank of America Racing Challenge Championships and AQHA Racing Conference at Prairie Meadows in Altoona, Iowa

December 10 – Champion of Champions and Los Alamitos Two Million Futurity at Los Alamitos Race Course in Cypress, California

AQHA Level 1 Championships

April 11-15 – Farnam Central AQHA Level 1 Championships in Oklahoma City

April 19-23 – AQHA West Level 1 Championships in Las Vegas

May 3-7 – Nutrena East AQHA Level 1 Championships in Raleigh, North Carolina

2017 Merial AQHA Regional Championships

June 2-4 – Region Nine in Jackson, Mississippi

June 14-18 – Region Eight in Amarillo

June 21 – Region Five in Logan Township, New Jersey

July 21-23 – Region Six in Springfield, Massachusetts

August 10-13 – Region One in Monroe, Washington

September 14-17 – Region Two in Rapid City, South Dakota

AQHA Recreational Riding

June 24 – July 1 – Eminence Trail Ride in Eminence, Missouri

Find an AQHA Trail Ride or Trail Challenge near you by visiting http://www.aqha.com/riding.

Earn rewards for riding at all of these events or any time spent in the saddle by enrolling in the Horseback Riding Program. Participating in an AQHA Trail Ride or Trail Challenge even earns you double hours! Enroll today at http://www.aqha.com/riding.

Zoetis AQHA Ranching Heritage Challenges

March 26 – Zoetis AQHA Ranching Heritage Challenge Finals in Houston

June – Zoetis AQHA Ranching Heritage Challenge in Rapid City, South Dakota

August – Colorado State Fair in Pueblo, Colorado

September – Tri-State Fair in Amarillo

October – National Reined Cow Horse Association Snaffle Bit Futurity in Fort Worth, Texas

October – Northern International Livestock Exposition in Billings, Montana

American Quarter Horse Youth Association

July 11-13 – Bank of America Youth Excellence Seminar in Amarillo

October 11-14 – AQHYA National Racing Experience at the Bank of America Challenge Championships at Prairie Meadows Race Course in Altoona, Iowa

AQHA Affiliates

May 22-23 – AQHA Affiliate Workshop in Amarillo

American Quarter Horse Hall of Fame & Museum Events and Exhibits

January 27 – July 29 – Nacidos Charros: Born Charro

July 22 – National Day of the Cowboy

August 12 – October 14 – America's Horse in Art

October 27 – November 25 – American Quarter Horse Photography Show

December 5 – January 6, 2018 – Youth Art Show

