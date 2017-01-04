Livestock Market Reports | Week of Dec. 26, 2016-Jan. 1, 2017 | TSLN.com

Livestock Market Reports | Week of Dec. 26, 2016-Jan. 1, 2017
January 4, 2017
South Dakota
Belle Fourche Livestock | Belle Fourche
Burke Livestock Auction | Burke
Faith Livestock Commission Company | Faith
Ft. Pierre Livestock Auction | Ft. Pierre
Lemmon Livestock | Lemmon
Martin Livestock Auction | Martin
Philip Livestock Auction | Philip
Platte Livestock | Platte
Presho Livestock Auction | Presho
St. Onge Livestock | St. Onge
Nebraska
Crawford Livestock | Crawford
Gordon Livestock Auction | Gordon
Valentine Livestock Auction Co. | Valentine
Montana
Miles City Livestock Commission | Miles City
Wyoming
Torrington Livestock | Torrington
Stories You May Be Interested In
Trending In: Market Reports
Trending Sitewide
- Finicum family fighting BLM for grazing rights after death of LaVoy Finicum in Oregon standoff
- Christmas Day blizzard leaves thousands without power
- Disability isn’t a distraction for Zielke, a rancher, ag teacher and FFA adivsor
- Miss Rodeo South Dakota first runner-up at Miss Rodeo America pageant
- Admirable gesture: Moncur donates 10 heifers for Special Needs Rodeo