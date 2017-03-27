Livestock Market Reports | Week of Mar. 13-19, 2017 | TSLN.com

Livestock Market Reports | Week of Mar. 13-19, 2017
March 27, 2017
South Dakota
Belle Fourche Livestock | Belle Fourche
Burke Livestock Auction | Burke
Faith Livestock Commission Company | Faith
Ft. Pierre Livestock Auction | Ft. Pierre
Lemmon Livestock | Lemmon
Philip Livestock Auction | Philip
Platte Livestock | Platte
Presho Livestock Auction | Presho
St. Onge Livestock | St. Onge
Nebraska
Crawford Livestock | Crawford
Sheridan Livestock Auction Co., Inc. | Rushville
Valentine Livestock Auction Co. | Valentine
Montana
Miles City Livestock Co. Market Report | Miles City
Wyoming
Torrington Livestock Market Report | Torrington