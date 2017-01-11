Marshall on House Ag, Walorski off | TSLN.com

House Agriculture Committee Chairman Michael Conaway, R-Texas, on Wednesday announced the names of new members of the House Agriculture Committee and a full roster of Republican members.

Among the six new members is Roger Marshall, the Kansas House member who defeated Rep. Tim Huelskamp, R-Kan., in a primary.

The full list also reveals that Rep. Jackie Walorksi, R-Ind., who chaired the House Agriculture Nutrition Subcommittee last year and presided over a long series of hearings on federal nutrition programs, will not sit on the committee in the 115th Congress when it writes the next farm bill. Walorski has won a seat on the House Ways and Means Committee.

Besides Walorski, the other Republicans who will not return to the committee are John Moolenaar of Michigan and Dan Newhouse of Washington, who accepted other committee assignments, and Reps. Randy Neugebauer of Texas, Dan Benishek of Michigan and Chris Gibson of New York, who are no longer in Congress.

Here is a full list of the new Republican members:

▪ Jodey Arrington of Texas

▪ Don Bacon of Nebraska

▪ James Comer of Kentucky

▪ Neal Dunn of Florida

▪ John Faso of New York

▪ Roger Marshall of Kansas

Conaway also announced that Rep. Glenn Thompson, R-Pa., will serve as vice chairman of the committee.

Here is the full roster of Republicans on the House Agriculture Committee, listed in order of seniority with their states and districts.

▪ Chairman K. Michael Conaway (Texas-11)

▪ Vice Chairman Glenn ‘GT’ Thompson (Pennsylvania-5)

▪ Bob Goodlatte (Virginia-6)

▪ Frank D. Lucas (Oklahoma-3)

▪ Steven King (Iowa-4)

▪ Mike Rogers (Alabama-3)

▪ Bob Gibbs (Ohio-7)

▪ Austin Scott (Georgia-8)

▪ Rick Crawford (Arkansas-1)

▪ Scott DesJarlais (Tennessee-4)

▪ Vicky Hartzler (Missouri-4)

▪ Jeff Denham (California-10)

▪ Doug LaMalfa (California-1)

▪ Rodney Davis (Illinois-13)

▪ Ted Yoho (Florida-3)

▪ Rick Allen (Georgia-12)

▪ Mike Bost (Ilinois-12)

▪ David Rouzer (North Carolina-7)

▪ Ralph Abraham (Louisiana-5)

▪ Trent Kelly (Mississippi-1)

▪ James Comer (Kentucky-1)

▪ Roger Marshall (Kansas-1)

▪ Don Bacon (Nebraska-2)

▪ John Faso (New York19)

▪ Neal Dunn (Florida-2)

▪ Jodey Arrington (Texas-19)

–The Hagstrom Report