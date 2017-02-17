Martina McBride to headline SDCF Prime Time Gala on June 17 | TSLN.com

Sioux Falls, South Dakota – February 14, 2017. This morning at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center, the South Dakota Cattlemen’s Foundation (SDCF) revealed details of the Fourth Annual Prime Time Gala, an upscale banquet and country music concert that raises funds to fight hunger in South Dakota through Feeding South Dakota.

During the press conference, Ryan Eichler, President of the South Dakota Cattlemen’s Foundation, exclaimed that, “It’s such an honor to announce that country music sensation, Martina McBride, will headline the Prime Time Gala on June 17, 2017 at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.”

Martina McBride is a multiple Grammy© nominated country singer, whose incomparable vocals have kept her at the top of the charts garnering six #1 hits and 20 top 10 singles. Selling more than 18 million albums to date, Martina has earned 14 Gold, nine Platinum, three Double Platinum and two Triple Platinum certifications. 2017 marks a milestone in Martina’s illustrious career – it is her 25th year of touring. She can currently be found touring North America on the LOVE UNLEASHED TOUR with special guest, Lauren Alaina.

Opening for Martina McBride is award-winning, Scotty McCreery. McCreery burst onto the national music scene in 2011 at age 17, quickly establishing himself as one of country music’s hottest new stars. Now in his early twenties, the talented singer/songwriter has album sales approaching 3 million, and received both Platinum and Gold album certifications, debuted three consecutive albums at No. 1 on a Billboard chart, and achieved one Gold and three Platinum-certified singles as well as two Top Ten hits.

A second opener for the concert will be up-and-coming country music artist, Carly Pearce. Pearce has shared the stage with artists such as Hunter Hayes, Florida Georgia Line and Gary Allan. She also become one of CMT’s “Next Women of Country” for 2016.

Tickets for the Martina McBride, Scotty McCreery and Carly Pearce concert go on sale to the public this Friday, February 17, 2017 at 10:00AM at the KELOLAND Box Office, online at http://www.ticketmaster.com, and all Ticketmaster locations. Ticket prices range from $29 to $69 for the concert only.

A portion of the proceeds from the concert, as well as the auction and truck raffle at the Prime Time Gala, will directly benefit Feeding South Dakota to assist their efforts in providing more protein to food insecure families in our state. Since hosting the first Prime Time Gala & Concert in June 2014, the organization has raised over $501,000 for Feeding South Dakota and this has helped to purchase over 361,804 pounds (or 164 metric ton) of beef. This year, the organization has pledged a donation goal of raising $150,000 to provide more beef to food insecure families throughout the state.

Funds also raised at the event have been earmarked for the SDCF scholarship program that was established in 2016. They recognize that the future of the beef industry lies in the youth who have a sincere interest in the industry. Scholarships of $4,000, $3,000, $2,000 and $1,000 will be awarded to four students from South Dakota enrolled in any post-secondary institution in South Dakota. Applications must be received by April 1, 2017.

For more information about the Prime Time Gala & Concert or scholarship program, visit

http://www.SDPrimeTimeGala.com or follow the Facebook page for timely updates.

–South Dakota Cattlemen’s Association