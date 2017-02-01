MATE: Largest trade show in the region | TSLN.com

41st Year of the Montana Agri-Trade Exposition Populates Billings with the Latest in Farming and Ranching Equipment and Services

Billings, MT–February 16-18, 2017 will be the 41st year of the Montana Agri-Trade Exposition (MATE), the largest Agriculture Trade Show in the region.

The three-day event has consistently records attendance of over 14,000 people. Over 500 booths display trusted equipment and the latest technology for farming and ranching. Doors open at 10 a.m. every day, closing at 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 5 p.m. Saturday.

Free tickets are available at First Interstate Banks, the NILE office or at any of the vendor’s locations. Without a ticket admission costs $7. For the chance to win one of the three grand prizes the back of tickets need to be filled out and then placed in the drawing drums.

This year’s grand prizes are a zero-turn lawn mower from John Deere, hearing aid set from the Hearing Aid Institute, and one ton of SweetPro tubs from Agri-Best.

MetraPark hosts the MATE, filling the approximate 125,000 square feet of the Montana Pavilion and Expo Center with booths. Booths with products or services related to the home and or health can be found in the Montana Pavilion. Ag products and services fill the Expo Center, as well as outside-weather permitting. Various food vendors are scattered throughout the show.

Bulls are on display under the awning of the Expo Center for the MATE Bull Pen Preview. Cattle producers bring in bulls to sell and to promote their upcoming bull sales. More pens than ever before were sold this year, making the Bull Pen Preview a great opportunity to see some high quality livestock.

Educational opportunities at the MATE come informally and formally. Attendees can learn lots from vendors as they browse the booths, or they can take notes during formal presentations in the MATE Theater. Eight different classes are scheduled over the course of Thursday and Friday.

Since 1976 the MATE has been held the third week of February. The MATE is owned by the Northern International Livestock Exposition (NILE), a 501(c)5 non-profit, established in 1967 that is dedicated to the promotion of livestock, agriculture education, and respect of the western tradition.

–NILE