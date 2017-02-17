MATE offers grand prize: Zero turn mower | TSLN.com

Billings, MT–For many, lawn care can be a chore. Another line item on the list of “have-to-do’s” cutting into precious time reserved for the list of “want to do’s.” But for one lucky MATE Show attendee, that is all about to change. Thanks to Yellowstone County Implement and its sister stores owned by C&B Operations, this year’s grand prize sponsorship is designed to shorten time spent mowing and maybe even make it a little more fun.

The John Deere Z525E Zero Turn mower offers a 22HP V-twin engine, Tuf Torq TZT&-D dual Hydro Drive train that allows for speeds ranging from 0-8.5 miles per hour forward and 0-4 miles per hour in reverse. A typical riding mower travels between 3-4 miles per hour. Not only does the mower reduce mowing time with its increased speed but also with its ability to spin 180 degrees, essentially reducing the number of passes required to mow a residential yard.

Other features include the adjustable twin lever drive control that replaces the traditional steering wheel and features easy to operate functionality for responsive direction and speed control. The larger 22×9.50-10 drive tires offer a smooth ride while providing increased traction. The 525E also features a hand adjusted deck height adjustable in ¼” increments, to ensure a precise cut height and the 15” adjustable seat with arm rests provides a comfortable operators platform. The 525E is standard with the 48” side discharge deck.

“The industry is transitioning to Zero Turn mowers from tractor style mowers due to the speed and maneuverability,” said Yellowstone County Implement Manager, Tim Schulz. “John Deere has expanded their lineup of residual zero turn mowers for 2017 to offer a unit that will fit most anyone’s budget or needs depending on the size of lawn or property being cared for.” He went on to say, “Like the commercial says ‘it’s not how fast you mow, it’s how well you mow fast’!”

Tim will have a variety of equipment at Yellowstone Valley Implement booth 47 inside the Expo Center to suit the yard-keepers, recreationists, and ag producers. To learn more about C & B Operations and Yellowstone Valley Implement, visit http://www.deerequipment.com.

–MATE