Max Bartholomew: 1963-2017 | TSLN.com

Max Bartholomew, age 53, of Miles City passed away on Monday, January 9, 2017 at the Holy Rosary Health Center in Miles City.

Max was born on January 19, 1963, the second son of Don and Frances Bartholomew. He spent the majority of his life on the family ranch up Liscomb Creek where he and his three brothers enjoyed many great adventures. He attended school in Miles City graduating from Custer County High School in 1981. Soon after graduation he went to Wheatland, Wyoming, to work as a bricklayer. While visiting Max in Wyoming, his father purchased a circular saw, which Max loved, and later moved home to work on the sawmill becoming a sawyer. Through the years Max tried various types of band saws, and in 2014 he finally settled on a Baker Band Saw which made him very proud of the product that he was able to deliver to his customers. After purchasing the new sawmill, Max was able to employ several employees which became lifelong family friends.

In 1986, Max met the love of his life Ruth Hof. Max courted Ruth around the dance floor for a short couple of years before making her his wife in 1988. To their union came three children whom Max was very proud of. First came a daughter Billie Rae, then son Matthew, and their family was complete on the arrival of their daughter, Randii Jo-ann.

Through the years Max and Ruth worked alongside Don and Frances on the family ranch and raised their children, teaching them the strong family values and work ethic. Max loved Ruth and the girls’ home cooking, but he also loved his three kids working alongside him, whether it be with the livestock or at the sawmill, it was a family affair.

Max enjoyed delivering a load of lumber to a customer and being able to stop by the Bison Bar and chat with family and friends, or just play a friendly game of pool with one of his brothers.

In January 2016 Max was diagnosed with cancer. During Max’s illness he was very proud of his son Matthew, who took over Max’s dedication, taking care of the day to day operations of the family ranch and filling customer’s orders at the sawmill.

Max is survived by his wife Ruth, three children: Billie Rae, Matthew, Randii Jo-ann; Father Don Bartholomew; Brothers: Mark (Karen) and Morris (Ragna); Sister-in-law Deb Bartholomew; Uncle Bill (Pansy) Jones; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins; and Max was like a father figure to Ruth’s siblings whom he cherished very much.

He was preceded in death by: his grandparents: William and Evelyn Bartholomew, Clarence Jones and Claude “Bud” and June Bourn; his mother Frances Bartholomew, and a brother Miles Bartholomew.

Special thank you to Dan and Aurora Wolf and Tessa Robertson for assisting in Max’s care and also to Swing Bed and Med-Surg Unit nurses for their outstanding care.

Thank you to all of Max’s customers.

Family will receive friends Thursday, January 12, 2017 from 4-6 p.m. at the Parlor, 1806 Main Street. Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 13, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Stevenson & Sons Funeral Home in Miles City. Interment will follow in the Custer County Cemetery. Stevenson & Sons Funeral Home of Miles City is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be sent by visiting stevensonandsons.com.

Memorials can be made to Erin’s Hope Project or to Wake Up and Lace Up.