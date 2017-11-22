McDonald Farm Donates 2018 Lot 1 Foundation Female

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Hereford Youth Foundation of America (HYFA) is honored to have the support of McDonald Farm, Grand Rapids, Mich., which will donate the Lot 1 Foundation Female, MF 104Y Eve 109 19E ET, to lead off the Mile High Night Sale Friday, Jan. 14, 2018, during the National Western Stock Show in Denver.

The proceeds of the Foundation Female will benefit the HYFA Growing a Lasting Legacy Campaign. Since it's inception in 2008, $720,000 has been generated through the sale of the Lot 1 female to support leadership and education.

"For 10 years, the Lot 1 Foundation Female has highlighted the Denver sale and made a difference in leadership and educational programs for Hereford youth," said Amy Cowan, American Hereford Association (AHA) director of youth activities and foundation. "Heads will turn in year 10 when Lot 1 enters the sale ring. McDonald Farm has chosen a very special female to represent HYFA as Lot 1 and we can't thank Scott enough for selecting nothing but his very best to offer as the 2018 Foundation Female. Check out Eve on the hill in Denver and consider supporting our future by putting these breed-leading genetics to work in your donor program."

Eve is a Jan. 14, 2017, daughter of CRR 719 Catapult 109 and is out of MF 914W About Yasmine 104Y.

"Eve is a powerfully made, stout structured Catapult daughter with explosive rib and stunning design," Scott McDonald said. "She is a direct daughter of donor Yasmine, who is known for power, mass and a proven track record. Her expected progeny difference (EPD) profile and phenotype are balanced across the board. We believe that Eve is one of the best we have ever raised, if not the very best."

McDonald Farm is retaining ½ embryo interest on the female.

Visit HerefordYouthFoundation.org for information on the lot, or contact Amy Cowan at 816-842-3757 or acowan@hereford.org.

–American Hereford Association