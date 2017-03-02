MDA hiring for Agricultural Marketing Internship | TSLN.com

Internship will take place Summer 2017 in Helena

Helena, Mont. –The Montana Department of Agriculture (MDA) is seeking applicants for its summer Agricultural Marketing/Hail Internship. The internship will assist in marketing products for Montana farmers, ranchers, and food and agriculture companies, while also assisting with the State Hail Insurance Program.

The intern will be responsible for coordinating the Grown in Montana exhibit at the Montana State Fair in Great Falls to promote Grown in Montana companies and products. Other projects will include updating the Montana agriculture company directory and assisting marketing staff with projects, company recruitment, and more.

The intern will also support the Hail Insurance Program throughout the summer, assisting producers in purchasing, claims, and processing of hail insurance policies. This includes records management, information exchange, and verifying hail insurance policies.

"This is a great opportunity for any college student or recent graduate who is interested in agriculture or marketing," said MDA Director, Ben Thomas. "Our past interns have really enjoyed the diversity of work done through this internship and we are looking forward to having another great intern on board this summer."

Please visit http://bit.ly/2mmojf8 to view necessary qualifications and to apply for the position. The closing date for this position is March 10, 2017.

