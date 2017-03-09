Meeting to discuss 2017 Montana Mountain Lion Season: Mar. 22 | TSLN.com

Meeting Set for Mar. 22 to Discuss 2017 Mountain Lion Season

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks will host a public meeting on Wednesday, Mar. 22 to discuss mountain lion management and tentative quotas for the 2017 mountain lion hunting season in Region 3. The meeting will get underway at 7 p.m. at the Headwaters Community Center (223 N. Main St.) in Three Forks.

FWP's draft lion conservation strategy will be discussed, along with proposed changes in lion management units and quotas in Region 3. Representatives from the Montana State Houndsmen Association will also be present.

FWP will use the public input from the meeting to develop tentative quota recommendations that will be presented to the Fish & Wildlife Commission.

–Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks