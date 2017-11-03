Black Hills Horse Expo memories

The Black Hills Horse Expo in Rapid City, South Dakota, Oct. 20-22, brought horse enthusiasts together to enjoy artwork, tack, presentations, shows, goodies and of course horses.

One of the many Colt Starting Challenge USA events was held in conjunction with the Expo, with local trainer Chance Vomacka of Rapid City being named the challenge winner. L. C. Mahaffey of Texas was the second place trainer and Caleb Kenner of Nebraska earned third place honors.