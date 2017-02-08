 Memory Hole posts removed APHIS documents | TSLN.com

Memory Hole posts removed APHIS documents

The Memory Hole, a website devoted to government transparency, has retrieved and posted some of the documents related to animal welfare that the Agriculture Department’s Animal and Plant Health Service recently removed from its website.

A site official told Politico that the site had some of the documents before they were removed and got others from an animal activist.

Meanwhile, APHIS has published more detailed information on why it took the information down.

–The Hagstrom Report