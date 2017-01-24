Merrigan, other ag women participate in D.C. march | TSLN.com

While many lobbyists participated in the ag ball on Friday evening, others in agriculture were preparing for the Women’s March on Washington on Saturday.

Kathleen Merrigan, the first Agriculture deputy secretary in the Obama administration, and other former USDA employees participated in the march to protest a range of President Donald Trump’s expected policies.

Merrigan, who was a surrogate for Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton, noted that the marchers were so numerous they “surrounded” the Agriculture Department building on the mall.

Other women with agriculture and rural connections told The Hagstrom Report that they marched but were unwilling to be photographed because they fear social ostracisms or threats to their jobs because rural America voted so heavily for Trump.

– The Hagstrom Report