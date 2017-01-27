 Mexicans launch boycotts against U.S. firms | TSLN.com

Mexicans launch boycotts against U.S. firms

White House press secretary Sean Spicer appeared to walk back his comments that the United States would finance a wall on the Mexican border through a 20 percent tax on all imports from Mexico, but Mexicans launched a series of boycotts of U.S. firms including McDonald’s, Coca-Cola, Walmart and Starbucks, Time reported.

–The Hagstrom Report