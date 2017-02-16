Missouri Breaks Interpretive Center changes its hours | TSLN.com

(FORT BENTON, Mont.) –Natural and cultural history come to life at the Upper Missouri River Breaks National Monument Interpretive Center in historic Fort Benton, Mont.

“We are proud of this facility and deeply value our partnerships with the community of Fort Benton,” said Bureau of Land Management UMRBNM Acting Monument Manager Josh Chase.

Since opening its doors in 2005, the Interpretive Center has served as a window into the past, showcasing the UMRBNM to visitors from around the world through vivid displays and presentations.

“In order to better serve our customers during our peak visitation months, we have decided to align ourselves with the other museums in town and change our winter hours,” Chase explained.

The new winter hours start Feb. 21, 2017. Staff will continue working at the Interpretive Center’s administrative offices year around. However, the interpretive exhibits will close annually Nov. 1-April 30, except for anyone who makes an appointment to visit. The Interpretive Center will reopen annually for summer hours 9 a.m.-6 p.m., May1-Oct. 31.

“This change will allow us to concentrate our winter efforts on planning for new exhibits, setting up student tours and better serving our friends and colleagues in the local community of Fort Benton and its surrounding areas, along with all our visitors in the summer months,” Chase said.

To make an appointment during winter hours or for more information, call the Missouri Breaks Interpretive Center at 877-256-3252 or 406-622-4000.

–Missouri Breaks Interpretive Center