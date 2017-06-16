Monnens to intern for TSLN this summer | TSLN.com

Tri-State Livestock News is pleased that Kaycee Monnens of Hulett, Wyoming, will serve as a the summer editorial intern.

Monnens brings a fresh point of view to the internship, as well as experience in social media and technology.

With experience and connections in the rodeo world, Monnens will be an asset to Tri-State Livestock News, said editor Carrie Stadheim. "Kaycee has already written some great stories from the college finals. As a rancher and rodeo competitor, she understands what will interest our readers, and can communicate on a professional level with cattlemen and rodeo athletes."

Rodeo will be one focus for Monnens this summer. She will continue to provide video footage from a variety of rodeo events on social media as well as stories for the weekly paper. She will also write about and photograph other livestock-related events and topics as assigned.

“Everyone loves rodeo. I can’t wait to find the inspiring stories about rodeo athletes to share with the public.” Kaycee Monnens, TSLN editorial intern

Monnens earned a degree Associate's Degree in Agriculture Communications from Casper College this spring, and will return there this fall to begin work toward a degree in Secondary English Education. She believes that the experience through Tri-State Livestock News will aid her in the classroom. "I feel that I'll have more credibility and real life experience when I finally end up teaching. Not to mention some cool stories," she said.

Monnens worked in the Casper College Public Relations department for two years where she developed social media, photography and writing skills.

She is also on the rodeo team at Casper, and has experience coaching young rodeo athletes. She spends her summers competing in amateur rodeos and jackpots, and these experiences in South Dakota and Wyoming have given her connections across the rodeo and horse community.

Cattle ranching and its values have always been important to Monnens. She helps her family on the ranch whenever she is home from school. Her knowledge of horses and cattle make her a valuable asset to the TSLN team.

Monnens is excited to share her passion for rodeo and horses. "Everyone loves rodeo," she says, "I can't wait to find the inspiring stories about rodeo athletes to share with the public."