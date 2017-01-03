Mont ag dept to host luncheon for legislators | TSLN.com

Helena, Mont. – The Montana Department of Agriculture (MDA), in conjunction with several sponsors including Montana Farmers Union, Montana Farm Bureau, Montana Stockgrowers Association and the Montana Grain Growers Association, will be hosting a welcome luncheon for the agriculture caucus on Thursday, January 5th at 12 pm in the old supreme court chambers in the state capitol.

“This is a really great opportunity for the ag caucus to get together and hear from industry partners,” said Representative Alan Redfield, Chair of the House Agriculture Committee. “Agriculture is the backbone of Montana’s economy, so it’s important that we as legislators know all we can about the issues facing the industry.”

The MDA holds an ag caucus welcome luncheon at the beginning of every legislative session. The luncheon brings legislators and industry groups together in a bipartisan fashion to discuss the issues facing Montana’s agriculture industry.

