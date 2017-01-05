Mont. pheasant release application deadline: Jan. 15 | TSLN.com

The holiday season is usually a busy time for everyone but don’t forget to submit your application for pheasant releases. Interested landowners may submit their application before Jan. 15. Pen-reared pheasants are released every year between Aug. 1 and Sept. 15.

Landowners may apply annually for up to five consecutive years to establish pheasants. Projects must comprise at least 100 contiguous acres of land and contain a combination of habitat components—including cover and food—that upland game birds need to survive.

Lands enrolled in the pheasant release program must allow free public access to hunt upland game birds during the season the releases take place. Hunting preserves, lands that host a commercial hunting enterprise and lands where hunting rights are leased or paid for are not eligible.

Mail applications before Jan. 15, to: FWP–Wildlife Division, P.O. Box 200701, Helena, MT 59620-0701. Program pheasants are released between Aug. 1 and Sept. 15.

For more information, and an on-line application form, visit FWP’s website at fwp.mt.gov—search “Upland Game Bird Enhancement Program,” or contact Debbie Hohler at: 406-444-5674, or by e-mail: dhohler@mt.gov.

–Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks