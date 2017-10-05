The Montana Angus tour was headquartered in Bozeman. On Tuesday, Sept. 26, they group traveled to VanDyke Angus Ranch, Manhattan, with Kimm Angus, Hyline Angus and Logterman Livestock displaying cattle.

The Montana Angus Association's annual meeting and banquet was in Bozeman that evening.

The next day, the buses took folks to Wheeler Mountain Ranch, Whitehall, where South Boulder Angus and Van Gelder Angus displayed some cattle.

Circle L Angus, Reminisce Angus Ranch and Sitz Angus Ranch were the afternoon and evening tour stops.

On the final day, tour-goers took in TimberLine Ranch, Belgrade, Veltkamp Angus, Manhattan; Leachman Angus, Toston; Thousand Hills Angus and GaLor Angus.

Then they stopped to see Armstrong Angus, Cardwell; Rice Ranches Harrison, and the final dinner was hosted by KG Ranch, Three Forks with displays by Elmose Angus, Heide Angus and Mekel Angus.

–Montana Angus Association