Montana Beef Council to Set Budget for Fiscal Year 2018

BILLINGS, Mont. – (August 30, 2017) – Next month the Montana Beef Council (MBC) Board of Directors will meet for their annual meeting to set a budget for the next fiscal year which begins October 1. During this meeting, the producer-led board will hear from nearly 30 organizations and individuals primarily about Montana-based proposals to increase demand for beef. The board will apply the mission and strategic priorities of the MBC as they carefully determine the best investments for Montana producers' checkoff dollars.

As a result of the June 21, 2017, U.S. District Court Order, determining this year's budgeting process will be more complex for MBC Board Members. U.S. District Court Judge Brian Morris granted Ranchers-Cattlemen Action Legal Fund, United Stockgrowers of America (R-CALF USA) a preliminary injunction enjoining U.S. Department of Agriculture from continuing to allow MBC to use the assessments that it collects under the Beef Checkoff Program to fund its advertising campaigns without prior affirmative consent from a cattle producer authorizing the MBC to retain a portion of the cattle producer's assessment.

As a result of this preliminary injunction, the MBC immediately began forwarding all federal Beef Checkoff Program funds directly to the Cattlemen's Beef Promotion and Research Board (CBB). By law, all producers selling cattle or calves, for any reason and regardless of age or sex, must pay a $1-per-head assessment as required by the Beef Promotion and Research Act. Under the Act and the Beef Promotion and Research Order, qualified state beef councils, like the MBC, are legally responsible for collecting assessments, on a monthly basis and the collection of the assessments in the state of Montana will continue.

The MBC is organized to protect and increase demand for beef and beef products through state, national and international consumer marketing programs, thereby enhancing profit opportunities for Montana beef producers. This mission has been accomplished in the past through working with a variety of partners who utilize the funding to carry out beef promotion and education activities.

If Montana producers do not provide prior affirmative consent to the MBC, their full assessment will remain with the CBB. For further information, contact the MBC at (406) 656-3336 or info@montanabeefcouncil.org.

–Montana Beef Council