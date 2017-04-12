Montana CattleWomen to Host MidYear Convention: Huntley | TSLN.com

The Montana CattleWomen will hold their MidYear Convention in Huntley, Mont. April 28 and 29. This year's convention theme is Building A Bridge of Traditions and Paving the Road for Success. It begins at 10 am Friday, April 28 with a Board of Directors Meeting followed by a General Membership Meeting at 1 pm at the Community Room of Yellowstone Valley Electric Co-op. Rounding out Friday, there will be media training by Montana Beef Council Executive Director Chaley Harney, a Sip & Paint with Canvas Creek Team Building and Pitchfork Fondue dinner at the Feedlot Steakhouse.

Saturday, April 29 starts bright and early with breakfast at 7 am followed by presentations at 8 am. Yellowstone CattleWomen are hosting MidYear and have planned a fun and informative agenda with Safe Food Handler Training and Certification by Yellowstone Extension, and a focus on our CattleWomen programs as they have new guidelines and initiatives. This is a great opportunity for everyone to get together for some fun, beef centered fellowship, and hopefully learn something new!

This event is open to members and prospective members.

Registration: Cost is $70. Register online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mcw-mid-year-meeting-tickets-32672244563 . A direct link to Eventbrite for online registration is on our Montana CattleWomen website, http://www.montanacattlewomen.org.

Alternatively, print a registration form from our website http://www.montanacattlewomen.org and mail in. We accept personal or company checks written to Yellowstone CattleWomen or pay securely online via Eventbrite. Please send registration form with payment. Return completed registration form and payment to Pam Bilyeu 2078 Highline Canal Rd Ballantine, MT 59006

Registration fee includes speakers, Safe Food Handler Certification, snacks, dinner Friday evening, breakfast Saturday morning, and the Sip & Paint on Friday evening.

It's Cows, Camaraderie, and Cool People coming together to Build a Bridge of Traditions and Pave the Road for Success!

For more information, visit our website http://www.montanacattlewomen.org

–Montana CattleWomen