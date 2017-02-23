Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame seeks nominations for Class of 2017 | TSLN.com

The Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame & Western Heritage Center (MCHF&WHC) is seeking nominations for the 2017 Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame induction round. Every year, the MCHF&WHC honors living and historical figures that have made notable contributions to Montana's western heritage.

"People from across Montana are invited to identify those in their communities who are most deserving of inclusion in the hall of fame" said Mark Larson, MCHF&WHC board director. "Nominations are open and welcome from the public at large."

2017 marks the seventh year the MCHF&WHC will honor living inductees and the tenth year of honoring legacy (non-living) inductees. The MCHF&WHC Board of Trustees will cast votes to select one living inductee and two legacy inductees from each of the MCHF&WHC's 12 Trustee Districts based on nominations from the public.

Nominees can be men, women, ranches, stage coach lines, animals, hotels, etc.—anyone or anything that has made a notable contribution to our Montana western heritage. A full listing of inductees from 2011-2016, the 2017 Nomination Instructions, and more about the Hall of Fame induction process can be found online at http://www.montanacowboyfame.org.

“People from across Montana are invited to identify those in their communities who are most deserving of inclusion in the hall of fame. Nominations are open and welcome from the public at large.”Mark Larson, MCHF&WHC board director

If you would like to make a nomination, you must contact the MCHF&WHC at Christy@montanacowboyfame.org or by calling (406) 932-5444 prior to the submission deadline to express your intent to nominate. Nominations must include a cover page, a two-page biography, and a high-quality photograph. All nomination documents must be in electronic format and emailed by April 30, 2017.

The 2017 Class of the Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame will be announced by press release by July 30, 2017. Winning inductees will be honored at the 2018 Annual Circle the Wagons Gathering.

–Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame & Western Heritage Center