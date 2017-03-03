Montana Domestic-Bighorn Sheep Symposium Video Available | TSLN.com

A diverse audience was in the house for the Montana Wool Growers Association, the Montana Wild Sheep Foundation and the Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks sponsored symposium – Sheep in Montana – Domestic and Wild: The State of Things and What We Know About Disease – held Feb. 9-10 in Helena.

The purpose of the symposium was to share information on the state of the domestic sheep industry in Montana, the state of Montana's bighorn sheep, domestic and wild sheep interaction and management, and the current state of the collective knowledge about sheep diseases, including disease surveillance. Researchers, managers and producers from the western U.S. and Canada shared their knowledge through a series of presentations.

For those interested yet unable to attend the symposium, the presentations were recorded and are available here.

