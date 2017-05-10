Montana Farm Bureau comments on EPA’s revision plans on WOTUS | TSLN.com

In a move that is good news for farmers and ranchers, the EPA has contacted 50 state governors, including Montana Governor Steve Bullock, regarding revisions to the Waters of the U.S Rule. In a letter submitted to the governors, the EPA said they planned to get the governors' thoughts and concerns about WOTUS before making any revisions to that rule.

The Montana Farm Bureau was pleased to hear about the EPA's consideration. "We do want to thank the EPA for their attention to the states' concerns, and we encourage the State of Montana and Governor Bullock to talk to the regulated community before they submit their comments to the EPA," noted MFBF Executive Vice President John Youngberg.

Youngberg said that it's refreshing to have EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt call for an EPA partnership with those being regulated. "I know I speak for our Montana farmers and ranchers who absolutely want clean water, but who are being completely stymied by rules written by those who know nothing about agriculture. We look forward to the EPA, Army Corps of Engineers and the states once again working together."

–Montana Farm Bureau