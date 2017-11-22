Montana Farm Bureau selected to run Ag in the Classroom

The Montana Farm Bureau Federation has been selected to continue the mission of the Ag in Montana Schools (AMS) program. Under the direction of MFBF, the program will be titled Ag in the Classroom.

"Agriculture in Montana Schools was a very reputable program and we don't want to see the efforts of that organization end. We plan to continue their mission and share the importance of Montana agriculture with students across the state," said Rikki Murrill, MFBF regional manager who will coordinate the Ag in the Classroom program on behalf of Farm Bureau.

With the transition to MFBF, the program will be called 'Montana Farm Bureau's Agriculture in the Classroom,' and be primarily driven by the MFB Women's Leadership Committee (WLC). "This program will be a collaborative effort of Montana Farm Bureau's other programs, like the Young Farmers and Ranchers Committee and the Promotion & Education Committee," noted WLC Chair Gretchen Schubert. "So many of our members care about agricultural education for all ages and understand that the future leaders of our industry are in classrooms across Montana."

Ag education is a comfortable fit with MFBF's Women's Leadership Committee and their focus on agricultural education. Currently, the WLC provides Accurate Ag Books and accompanying materials to county Farm Bureau to share with their local schools.

"AITC, which is local as well as national in scope, will provide a broader spectrum to work with and hopefully result in a larger impact," Schubert said. Many Farm Bureaus manage the AITC in their states.

The well-established drawing contest will continue under the direction of Montana Farm Bureau's Ag in the Classroom program. Teachers and school staff are encouraged to participate in this activity for students in grades K-6. Official rules are available on http://www.mfbf.org.

Recommended Stories For You

"We are thrilled to begin Montana's Ag in the Classroom and to connect with students and teachers while relaying the importance of agriculture in our communities and state," Schubert concluded.

For more information contact: Rikki Murrill, rikkim@mfbf.org or (406) 231-4422.

–Montana Farm Bureau