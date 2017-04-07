Montana Farm Bureau Young Farmers & Ranchers Tour slated for Dillion | TSLN.com

Farmers and ranchers ages 18-35 won't want to miss two days of exciting agriculture tours in the Dillon area April 21-22. Who wouldn't enjoy an in-depth tour of the renowned Matador Ranch and learn about their stewardship projects? If you think you've seen one sheep you've seen them all, think again. The Helle family runs sheep high up in the mountains and has been fighting some of the challenges to continue to graze sheep on public lands. In addition to handling legal issues as well as good animal husbandry, the family created the popular, all-wool Duckworth clothing line. The stop at the Sitz Angus Ranch will provide insight into this venerable ranch's purebred operation. Interested in farming? Steve Cottom of Cottom Seed will talk about how the family business has used technology to open a new facility to produce certified seed.

"This will be a great networking opportunity and a chance to see firsthand operations with sheep, potatoes, cattle and a diversified distillery," noted MFBF YF&R Chair Gil Gasper. "This is an excellent annual event to expand your knowledge about agriculture in Montana, plus it's a lot of fun. We hope to see many young farmers and ranchers on this tour."

Registration is $50/person with all meals and activities included. Attendees are responsible for making their own hotel reservations. Contact the Fairbridge Inn at (406) 683-3636 and request the "Montana Farm Bureau room block" for the special $89 conference rate. Seats are limited to the first 40 people. Register online today at http://www.mfbf.org and be sure to LIKE the MFBF Young Farmers & Ranchers Facebook page.

–MFBF