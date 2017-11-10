Montana hosting conference to bring women in ag together to network, learn

On Nov. 18, the 2017 Women in Agriculture Conference will offer women in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, Montana and Alaska an unique opportunity to gather in 40 different locations for a one-day event featuring knowledgeable speakers, inspiring stories, networking with other producers and practical advice for learning new skills.

This year's event, "We Can Do It" covers the topic of developing and strengthening your leadership skills.

Locally, the conference will be held in Broadus and Missoula. Visit the website at http://www.womeninag.wsu.edu for details about the conference and registration.

This interactive and engaging conference will motivate women in agriculture to use their leadership skills to define the future of agriculture. The format of this conference brings our headline speakers at all locations while still tailoring the conference content for each region. Last year, 600 women attended.

The lineup for the day includes Alexis Taylor, Oregon Department of Agriculture Director who will challenge participants to strengthen their leadership skills, become more involved with long-time farmers and inspire new farmers. Under her leadership at USDA, the Women in Ag initiative became a driving force in the USDA mission to support the growing and diverse next generation of farmers and ranchers. Ann Schwartz, Blue Heron Farm owner in the Skagit Valley of Washington State, has a prominent role in sustainable agriculture and is deeply rooted in activism. She will inspire women farmers to develop or renew leadership roles within agriculture and their communities. Her message is to "get involved" and "make a mark" on your farm and in your community.

Each location will have a local panel of women farmers who have been successful in their leadership roles. They will talk about the challenges they faced, how they used a mentor to develop their skills and the difference it has made in their businesses. This conference is designed for women who are farming, as well as new and aspiring farmers. Supporting spouses, students, interns or people who own an agriculture-related business are also welcome.

The conference registration fee is $30 and includes the workshop, light breakfast, lunch and conference materials.

Persons with a disability requiring special accommodations while participating in this program may contact Margaret Viebrock at 509-745-8531 and viebrock@wsu.edu.

–Montana Women in Ag