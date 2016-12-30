Montana livestock slaughter stats | TSLN.com

Commercial red meat production for the United States totaled 4.50 billion pounds in November, up 11 percent from the

4.04 billion pounds produced in November 2015.

Beef production, at 2.24 billion pounds, was 16 percent above the previous year. Cattle slaughter totaled 2.67 million head,

up 16 percent from November 2015. The average live weight was down 8 pounds from the previous year, at 1,384 pounds.

Veal production totaled 6.7 million pounds, 5 percent below November a year ago. Calf slaughter totaled 47,300 head, up

22 percent from November 2015. The average live weight was down 67 pounds from last year, at 243 pounds.

Pork production totaled 2.24 billion pounds, up 8 percent from the previous year. Hog slaughter totaled 10.6 million head,

up 9 percent from November 2015. The average live weight was down 2 pounds from the previous year, at 283 pounds.

Lamb and mutton production, at 12.1 million pounds, was up 3 percent from November 2015. Sheep slaughter totaled

184,900 head, 2 percent above last year. The average live weight was 131 pounds, up 1 pound from November a year ago.

January to October 2016 commercial red meat production was 46.0 billion pounds, up 4 percent from 2015.

Accumulated beef production was up 6 percent from last year, veal was down 8 percent, pork was up 2 percent from last

year, and lamb and mutton production was down slightly.

–National Ag Statistics Service