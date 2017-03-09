Montana Wheat and Barley Committee hiring for Marketing Internship | TSLN.com

Great Falls, Mont. –The Montana Wheat and Barley Committee (MWBC) is seeking applicants for its summer Marketing Assistant Internship. The MWBC is celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2017, and the position will assist with marketing efforts celebrating the anniversary, while also working with wheat and barley buyers from around the world.

The intern will be responsible for digital media and content design, social media, ad monitoring, web updates, blog posts and interviews focusing on the history of the MWBC. The internship will take place throughout Summer 2017, with flexibility around start and end dates. There will be opportunities to attend field days and help with international trade teams, so schedule availability must be flexible.

"We have had great experiences with our past summer interns and we are excited to bring on another this summer," said MWBC Executive Vice President, Collin Watters. "With this being the 50th anniversary, there are lots of opportunities for promotion and we are eager to highlight MWBC's history of advocating for Montana's farmers."

Please visit http://bit.ly/2miHNA7 to view necessary qualifications and to apply for the position. The closing date for this position is March 24, 2017.

The Montana Wheat and Barley Committee's mission is to protect and foster the health and prosperity of the Montana wheat and barley industry by encouraging scientific research to improve production and quality; maintain current markets; promote new market development; and serve as an educational and informational resource. For more information, visit: http://www.wbc.agr.mt.gov.

–Montana Department of Agriculture