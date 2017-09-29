Moore wins in Alabama, creating Senate Ag vacancy

Roy Moore, a firebrand conservative challenger to Sen. Luther Strange, R-Ala., a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, won the Republican primary election Tuesday evening, creating a vacant seat on the committee after the December 12 special general election.

Moore's victory also means that the Senate Agriculture Committee membership and campaigning by President Donald Trump and Senate Agriculture Committee Chairman Pat Roberts, R-Kan., for Strange were not enough to help Strange keep a place in the Senate.

The race was and is a complicated one. Strange was appointed after Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Ala., became President Donald Trump's attorney general and resigned.

Trump campaigned for Strange on Friday, but said that if Moore won he would campaign for Moore to keep the seat in Republican hands.

Moore's victory is unquestionably bad news for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., who had backed Strange.

Alabama is so Republican that Moore has a distinct advantage in the general election, but Democratic National Committee Associate Chair and Counselor Jaime Harrison said that Moore "has demonstrated time and again that he is unfit to represent Alabamians in the U.S. Senate. As a judge, he raised his own taxpayer-funded salary, even though Alabama's judges were the already the highest paid in the nation. Twice, he was stripped of his duties as chief justice for defying the law. And on top of that, he and his wife pocketed more than $1 million from their own charity.

"Alabamians deserve better," Harrison added. "They deserve an independent leader like Doug Jones as their next senator. When Doug was appointed to serve as a U.S. attorney, his integrity earned him a confirmation by a Republican-controlled Senate. In that role, he successfully prosecuted the KKK members responsible for the 1963 church bombing that killed four young girls and injured many others. Doug subscribes to the founders' immortal declaration that all men and women are created equal, and as such he has always put people over party, and he'll bring that same integrity and tenacity to Washington when Alabamians elect him to serve as their next senator in December's special election."

–The Hagstrom Report