More cattle groups join letter supporting a Sonny Perdue and Charles Herbster USDA team | TSLN.com

Billings, Mont. – On the eve of Sonny Perdue's scheduled confirmation hearing before the U.S. Senate Agriculture Committee, several additional cattle trade associations jumped onboard the joint letter sent earlier this month to President Donald J. Trump urging that Sonny Perdue become the next Agriculture Secretary and Charles W. Herbster become his Deputy Secretary. Today's letter is joined by 19 national, state and local cattle trade associations representing 19 states.

"The cattle industry is excited about the prospects of working with two individuals who together have considerable knowledge and experience in animal husbandry, agricultural businesses, and farming and ranching," said R-CALF USA Bill Bullard.

"We hope that Secretary Perdue will select Mr. Herbster as his deputy immediately after he is confirmed by the U.S. Senate," concluded Bullard.

Signatories to the joint letter include R-CALF USA, Buckeye Quality Beef (Ohio), Cattle Producers of Louisiana, Cattle Producers of Washington, Colorado Independent Cattle Growers Association, Independent Beef Association of North Dakota, Independent Cattlemen of Nebraska, Independent Cattlemen of Wyoming, International Texas Longhorn Association, Kansas Cattlemen's Association, Missouri's Best Beef Co-Op., Murray County, Oklahoma Independent Cattlemen's Association, New Mexico Cattle Growers Association, Navajo County Cattlemen's Association (Arizona), Northern Wisconsin Beef Producers Association, Ohio River Valley Texas Longhorn Association, Range Allotment Owners Association (RAO), South Dakota Stockgrowers Association, and Spokane County Cattlemen (Washington).

–R-CALF USA