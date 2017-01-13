Morton County, ND, protest action by the numbers | TSLN.com

January 9, 2017

BISMARCK, ND – A snapshot of resources and costs diverted from normal operations to support State and Local response to ensure public safety and law and order in Morton County and the Bismarck region due to protest events and related illegal activity since August 10, 2016.

Days of Response Support (since August 10, 2016) 153

Hours of Response Support (as of January 9, 2017) 181,232

State and Local Cost to Taxpayers (estimated as of Jan 4, 2017) $22.3 M

In State Agencies Providing Support 91

States Providing Support1 9

Out of State Agencies Providing Support 33

Number of Arrests 581

Number of Protesters Arrested 556

Percent of Arrestees from Out of State 94.5%

Number of Arrestees with Prior Criminal Records2 182

Number of Arrestees with History of Violence3 25

Number of livestock killed/missing, injured4 (as of Jan 6, 2016) 10 / 32

Number of poaching investigations tied to protest area5 3

Number of abandoned cars/structures on protest camp (estimated)6 50 – 75

1. Indiana, Louisiana, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota, Wisconsin, Wyoming

2. Total of 1062 previous citations and charges for illegal activity (as of Jan 3, 2016).

3. Includes domestic violence and child abuse.

4. ND Stockmen’s Association. 1 bull, 2 horses, 3 bison, 4 cows killed. 30 missing cows and calves, 2 injured cows.

5. ND State Game and Fish Department

6. ND Department of Emergency Services

Sources: North Dakota Department of Emergency Services, ND State Game and Fish Department, Morton County Sheriff’s Department, ND Stockmen’s Association

–Morton County, North Dakota