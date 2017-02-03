MSU Extension pulse production workshops set for Feb. 15 | TSLN.com

BOZEMAN — Montana State University Extension, in cooperation with the Northern Pulse Growers Association and the U.S. Dry Pea and Lentil Council, will host pulse production workshops Wednesday, Feb. 15, in Conrad and Fort Benton.

The workshops will cover production, marketing, insurance, disease management and common mistakes with chemicals and inoculants. The events will conclude with a producer panel.

Perry Miller, a professor of land resources and environmental sciences at MSU, will lead participants through an interactive discussion on pulse crop production. Miller will discuss necessary field preparations and seeding recommendations, growing season management and equipment and techniques for safely handling pulse crops during harvest. He will also provide recommendations for crop rotations. In 2009, Miller received an excellence award for research from the Northern Pulse Growers Association. In 2014, he was named a fellow by the American Society of Agronomy.

Jeff Winkler, Mountain View Cooperative pulse specialist, will discuss the need for and proper use of inoculants and chemicals. Winkler will explain common mistakes regarding inoculant and chemical use and share tips on how to prevent those mistakes in the field. A 20-year veteran of the agriculture business, he has 10 years of specific, hands-on experience with pulse crop agronomy and merchandising.

Chrissy Cook from Hodgskiss Seed Plant in Choteau will discuss markets and contracts. She will also talk about different pulses and varieties and their current demand in the marketplace. Cook, a Colorado native, earned bachelor’s and master’s of science degrees from Colorado State University. Hodgskiss Seed Plant is a family-owned and operated seed business established in 1968. Hodgskiss Seed is a grower, processor and retailer of foundation, registered and certified seed.

Kevin Swanson, Leavitt Insurance, will discuss insurance topics at the Conrad event, while Shawn Fladager, Northwest Farm Credit Services Insurance of Great Falls, will discuss insurance issues at the Fort Benton workshop. Both Swanson and Fladager will cover availability of insurance products for pulse producers and how those products can help producers manage risk.

Jessica Rupp, MSU Extension plant pathologist, will discuss disease identification and management of pulse crops. According to Rupp, North Dakota and Canadian farmers are already facing numerous disease challenges in their pulse crops, giving a clue as to what Montana may face in the near future with increased acreage. Rupp will also cover rotation guidelines for disease management and available options for seed treatments and foliar fungicides.

Both events will conclude with a panel of local pulse crop producers who will share experiences, tips and tricks they’ve learned growing pulse crops.

Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m., with all sessions expected to conclude by 4 p.m.

The Conrad workshop will be held at the Pondera Shooting Sports Complex, 972 Granite Road; the Fort Benton workshop will be held at the Ag Center, 1205 20th St.

Lunch will be provided to the first 125 people who RSVP at each location, courtesy of sponsorships from the U.S. Dry Pea and Lentil Council and the Northern Pulse Growers Association.

Two commercial and private pesticide licensing recertification credits will be available.

For more information or to RSVP, please contact Tyler Lane, MSU Extension in Chouteau County, at (406) 622-3000, tyler.lane@montana.edu, or Shaelyn Meyer, MSU Extension in Pondera County, at (406) 271-4054, shaelyn.meyer@montana.edu.

Workshop organizers ask participants to RSVP by Friday, Feb. 10.

–MSU News Service