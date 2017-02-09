MSU Extension sets forum on changing climate | TSLN.com

BOZEMAN – Montana State University Extension will host a free public forum on resiliency in a changing climate from 5:45 – 9 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, in the Helena College lecture hall, located at 1115 N. Roberts St., Helena.

Speakers will include Nick Silverman, University of Montana climate office researcher; Ada Montague, governor’s office committee on drought; Paul Lachapelle, MSU Extension community development specialist; Clain Jones, MSU Extension soil fertility specialist; Rachel Endecott, MSU Extension beef cattle specialist; Fabian Menalled, MSU Extension cropland weed specialist; and Toby Day, MSU Extension horticulture specialist.

To register, call the MSU Extension office at (406) 447-8346 or email bsarchet@montana.edu. The registration deadline is March 13.

For more information on the forum, contact Brent Sarchet, MSU Extension Lewis and Clark County, (406) 447-8350 or bsarchet@montana.edu.

