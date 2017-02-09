MSU Extension sets hay production seminar | TSLN.com

BOZEMAN – Montana State University Extension will host a hay production seminar from 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. Friday, March 31, in the lecture hall at Helena College, 1115 N Roberts St., Helena.

Seminar topics will include annual forages, alfalfa establishment, alfalfa variety selection, nitrates and testing, fall harvest management, stand health and stand replacement. Certified crop adviser continuing education credits (4.5) in crop management will be available.

The cost for the seminar is $20, which includes lunch.

For more information or to register, contact MSU Extension at (406) 447-8346 or bsarchet@montana.edu. The registration deadline is March 27.

The schedule and registration form are available at: http://www.lccountymt.gov/extension.html.

