MSU to co-host annual Montana Nutrition Conference and Livestock Forum | TSLN.com

MSU to co-host annual Montana Nutrition Conference and Livestock Forum
March 13, 2017
The Montana State University College of Agriculture's Department of Animal and Range Sciences and the Montana Feed Association will co-host the annual Montana Nutrition Conference and Livestock Forum on April 11-12 at the GranTree Inn in Bozeman.
The theme for this year's conference is "Foundation and Future." Speakers will cover a wide variety of topics, including the cattle market outlook, managing cattle for gut health, vaccination programs and immune function, in addition to cow-calf management for return on investment and nutritional and management practices that minimize morbidity and mortality.
A panel comprised of Montana ranchers will discuss best practices for health and marketing on Tuesday afternoon. The afternoon program will also feature a presentation from Tim DelCurto, MSU Nancy Cameron Endowed Chair in Range Beef Cattle Production. Tuesday evening will feature a program by Michele Payn from Cause Matters Corp., "Translating Farm to Food."
The cost to attend both days of the conference is $150. Registration is available online at https://www.montana.edu/nutrition/. For more information and a detailed conference schedule, visit http://animalrangeextension.montana.edu/beef/.
–MSU News Service