MSU to co-host annual Montana Nutrition Conference and Livestock Forum | TSLN.com

The Montana State University College of Agriculture's Department of Animal and Range Sciences and the Montana Feed Association will co-host the annual Montana Nutrition Conference and Livestock Forum on April 11-12 at the GranTree Inn in Bozeman.

The theme for this year's conference is "Foundation and Future." Speakers will cover a wide variety of topics, including the cattle market outlook, managing cattle for gut health, vaccination programs and immune function, in addition to cow-calf management for return on investment and nutritional and management practices that minimize morbidity and mortality.

A panel comprised of Montana ranchers will discuss best practices for health and marketing on Tuesday afternoon. The afternoon program will also feature a presentation from Tim DelCurto, MSU Nancy Cameron Endowed Chair in Range Beef Cattle Production. Tuesday evening will feature a program by Michele Payn from Cause Matters Corp., "Translating Farm to Food."

The cost to attend both days of the conference is $150. Registration is available online at https://www.montana.edu/nutrition/. For more information and a detailed conference schedule, visit http://animalrangeextension.montana.edu/beef/.

–MSU News Service