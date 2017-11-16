Montana farm group gives $7K to food bank

The Montana Farm Bureau Federation (MFBF) Young Farmers and Ranchers (YF&R) Committee presented a check for $7000 to the Montana Food Bank Network (MFBN) at the MFBF YF&R luncheon Monday, Nov. 13 in Billings.

The donation came from proceeds raised during YF&R Hoofin' It for Hunger Race Oct. 7 at Fort Keogh in Miles City. This was the seventh year for Hoofin' It for Hunger, which was launched during the Montana Farm Bureau Convention in Missoula in 2011 as part of the national Young Farmers and Ranchers work with the Harvest for All program.

"We're grateful to be a part of Hoofin' it for Hunger, which has raised enough money over the past several years to provide 132,000 meals to hungry people across the state," said Oscar Pena, public policy coordinator, MFBN, who accepted the check. "We thank the Montana Farm Bureau Young Farmers & Ranchers Committee for their continued support."

MFBF YF&R Chair Gil Gasper said, "Hoofin' it for Hunger allows us to share our bounty with people in need. As farmers and ranchers, we are fortunate to have food on our tables every day, so it's great to be able to ensure other families have food, too. Giving the Montana Food Bank Network this donation just before Thanksgiving is especially rewarding. We were able to make this generous donation thanks to the generosity of our sponsors and race participants."

“We’re grateful to be a part of Hoofin’ it for Hunger, which has raised enough money over the past several years to provide 132,000 meals to hungry people across the state.” Oscar Pena, public policy coordinator for Montana Food Bank Network

The Montana Farm Bureau Convention runs November 12-15 at Northern and Doubletree by Hilton in downtown Billings.

Recommended Stories For You

–Montana Farm Bureau Federation