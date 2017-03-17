MT FWP seeking landowners for Block Management Program | TSLN.com

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) is enrolling new landowners in Region 7 who are interested in participating in the Block Management Program. Block Management is a cooperative effort between landowners and FWP to help manage public hunting activities and provide equitable public hunting opportunities.

In the Block Management program, landowners and FWP enter into voluntary agreements that determines how hunting will be conducted on the landowner's property. Items such as permission requirements, times when permission will be granted, vehicle use, and numbers of hunters are a few examples of what is covered in an agreement.

Block Management offers various benefits to landowners enrolled in the program. These benefits include compensation to help offset impacts associated with allowing public hunting, hunter and wildlife management, and a complimentary, non-transferable sportsman's license. Additionally, participants do not relinquish any rights by enrolling and are covered by Montana's recreational liability statute as well as livestock loss reimbursement, both of which are extended to landowners who allow access at no charge.

Yearly budgets are limited, so lands offered for enrollment are prioritized on a region-wide basis. Habitat quality, regional access needs, and hunter opportunity are considered while prioritizing properties.

For more information, or to receive an application package, interested landowners can contact Travis Muscha, Region 7 Hunting Access Enhancement Coordinator, at 406-234-0929, or email at trmuscha@mt.gov.

–MTFWP